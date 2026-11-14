22 Transgenders Arrested Over Extortion, Indecency Complaints In Guwahati

Guwahati Police has arrested 22 transgender persons during a coordinated operation conducted across the city following multiple complaints from the public alleging extortion, criminal intimidation and vulgar activities at traffic junctions and public events.

Addressing the media on Friday, Joint Police Commissioner of Guwahati, Ankur Jain, said the operation was conducted by teams formed under all three district Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Jain said the police action was carried out in accordance with Supreme Court judgments and the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the handling of transgender-related issues.

He clarified that criminal activities would not be overlooked, irrespective of an individual's gender identity, and said the police had followed the prescribed guidelines while handling the operation.

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The Joint Police Commissioner further stated that officers were assigned to handle cases involving transgender persons, keeping in mind whether the individuals identified as transgender men or transgender women.

A total of 22 transgender persons have been caught and subsequently sent to court, Jain confirmed.

Responding to questions regarding allegations that some individuals were falsely identifying themselves as transgender, Jain said the police had asked the arrested persons to produce certificates issued by the designated committee.

He added that the certificates and identity documents carried by the individuals would be verified to establish their authenticity.

The police have maintained that the operation was conducted in accordance with the existing legal provisions and guidelines.