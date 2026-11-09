Woman's Body Chopped Into Pieces In Guwahati, Accused Arrested 6 Days Later

A man accused of killing a married woman with whom he had been in an extra-marital relationship for nearly a decade was arrested on Sunday, six days after the murder in Guwahati.

The accused, Pradip Taye, a resident of Dhemaji who worked as a driver in the Khanapara area of Guwahati, allegedly killed Jeena Baishya on November 1. Her body was found in a drain near Ganesh Mandir in Khanapara on November 7.

Police said Taye and Baishya had been in a relationship for around 10 years and were living as tenants within the same residential campus. Differences had reportedly developed between them, with tensions also emerging between their respective families.

Investigators suspect that Taye took Baishya out in his vehicle on November 1. He had allegedly bought a dao (machete) from the Beltola area earlier that day and kept it inside the vehicle.

Around 8 pm, he allegedly took her to an isolated spot near Ganesh Mandir in Khanapara, where he attacked her with the weapon. She sustained fatal injuries and died. Police said he subsequently dumped her body in a nearby drain before leaving the area.

The body remained unidentified until it was recovered on November 7. After identifying Jeena, her husband, Jitu Bhuisa, approached Basistha Police Station and lodged an FIR that night.

Police began investigating the case and traced Taye's alleged involvement, leading to his arrest on the night of November 8. The dao believed to have been used in the murder was also recovered based on information provided by the accused, police said.

Kapil Pathak, Officer-in-Charge of Basistha Police Station, confirmed the arrest and said investigators had not found any evidence of another person's involvement in the case so far.

"The murder took place on November 1, while the woman's body was recovered from an isolated area near Ganesh Mandir in Khanapara on November 7. After the body was identified, her husband lodged an FIR at our police station. We launched an investigation and arrested the prime accused on the night of November 8," Pathak said.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in the crime. Acting on his disclosure, we recovered the weapon used in the murder, a dao. He attacked the woman with it, causing fatal injuries. So far, we have not found the involvement of any other person in the case," he added.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused is to be produced before the court as police proceed with further investigation.