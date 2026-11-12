Petrol Pumps Across Guwahati Observe 24-Hour Shutdown, Meghalaya Sees Rush

Petrol pumps across Guwahati remained closed on Thursday after petroleum dealers called a 24-hour shutdown, leaving motorists scrambling for fuel. With outlets shut across the Kamrup Metropolitan district, many had to travel to neighbouring Meghalaya to refuel their vehicles.

Long queues formed at several petrol pumps in Meghalaya near the Assam border, while heavy traffic built up as motorists from Guwahati crossed the state boundary.

The shutdown began at 6 am on November 12 and will continue until 6 am on November 13. The North East India Petroleum Dealers' Association (NEIPDA), Greater Guwahati Unit, has called the protest under its 'no purchase, no sale' campaign against what it alleges are arbitrary decisions and harassment by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

The association has raised a series of complaints against Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, accusing their officials of pressurising dealers and threatening to disrupt fuel supplies over alleged violations without following proper procedures.

The dealers have particularly objected to instances where company officials allegedly threatened to stop petrol and diesel supplies on the basis of presumptive allegations, without giving retail outlet owners an opportunity to explain their position.

Another major concern is the alleged pressure on dealers to purchase additional products, including lubricants and other items, irrespective of existing stock levels or customer demand. The association claims that dealers who do not meet such demands are sometimes threatened with disruption of their regular fuel supplies.

The dealers have also flagged deductions from their SAP accounts, cancellation of existing tank truck consortium arrangements without prior notice, and pressure to install specific point-of-sale machines. Delays in the reimbursement of approved subsidies and payments made to the Legal Metrology Department have also figured among their complaints.

In a press release dated October 28, the association said several dealers had suffered financial losses because of these alleged practices. It also claimed that repeated representations to the concerned authorities had not brought any resolution.

NEIPDA Greater Guwahati Unit President Rajib Goswami and General Secretary Arup Goswami said the decision to shut down operations was taken after the association's grievances remained unresolved.

The dealers have warned that Thursday's protest could be followed by a much longer shutdown. If their demands are not addressed, the association plans to launch an indefinite 'no purchase, no sale' agitation from November 23.

Among its demands, the association has sought clearance of pending reimbursements, including approved subsidies and calibration fees, within 15 days. It has also called for an end to what it describes as arbitrary actions by OMC officials.