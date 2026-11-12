Director Jithu Madhavan Confirms No Plans For <i>Aavesham 2</i> And <i>Scene 2</i>, Calls Sequel Buzz 'Assumptions'

Director Jithu Madhavan has addressed the speculation surrounding sequels to his films Scene and Aavesham.

Speaking at a press meet, Jithu Madhavan confirmed that Romancham 2 is the only sequel he has officially announced so far.

"I have only announced the Romancham 2 sequel. Aavesham 2 and Scene 2 are just assumptions. I haven't announced them," the director said.

Addressing the possibility of Aavesham 2, the director acknowledged that the idea had come up earlier. However, he maintained that nothing concrete had emerged from those discussions. "Aavesham 2 was told at one stage, but there are no discussions or confirmations yet. There are a lot of factors to consider before making a sequel, and we have to do it at the right time," he said.

Aavesham is a 2024 Malayalam action-comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan, with Fahadh Faasil delivering a standout performance as Ranga, a flamboyant gangster in Bengaluru.

The film follows three college students who turn to Ranga for help after being bullied by seniors, leading to a series of chaotic and entertaining events.

Scene is a 2026 Tamil crime-comedy thriller directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, and Naslen. The film follows DSP Inbaraj, an eccentric and brilliant police officer who is forced to reopen a long-forgotten case and investigate a series of murders with the help of an unlikely team.

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