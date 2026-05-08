3 Men Drown In Jhelum In J&K's Bandipora, Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief

Three youths allegedly drowned in the Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed grief over the incident.

The incident took place at Chandergir area of the north Kashmir district when the three youths were washing tents in the river, officials said.

They said rescue efforts were launched immediately and following a search operation, the bodies of the trio were recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Sohail Ahmad Dar (22), Adil Ahmad Dar (18), and Sameer Ahmad Dar (22) -- all residents of Chandergir area.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, they added. Expressing grief, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls, an official spokesman said.

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