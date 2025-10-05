3-Member Committee To Probe 18-Month-Old Baby's Death At Andhra Facility

A 3-member committee will probe into the death of an 18-month-old baby who had been left at the local Shishu Gruha or Child Care Centre, a facility run by Andhra Pradesh's Women and Child Welfare department.

The controversy stems from allegations that the infant's final rites were conducted hastily and without properly notifying senior district officials. The Opposition YSRCP has alleged that staff negligence caused the baby's death.

The infant, who was reportedly born underweight and had been receiving care for health complications, was admitted to the Shishu Gruha on September 30 after his mother, from Kalyandurg, handed him over due to financial difficulties.

According to ICDS Project Director M Nagamani, the baby began suffering from diarrhoea on Dussehra (October 2) and subsequently died.

The incident caught wider attention when it was revealed that Shishu Gruha officials had allegedly informed the District Collector and the ICDS Project Officer of the death via WhatsApp and proceeded to complete the burial the following morning.

The breach of protocol, specifically the lack of formal and timely notification to top officials, led Anantapur District Collector O Anand to order an inquiry immediately. The Collector has sought a comprehensive report detailing both the cause of death and the subsequent events.

Internal issues have also surfaced, with reports of tensions and blame-shifting among the Shishu Gruha staff. Memos have been issued to the staff regarding the matter.

Officials have indicated that the baby was taken two days before his death by the Shishu Gruha staff to the Government General Hospital (GGH), but the doctors at the GGH reportedly sent the child back, declaring that his condition was stable.

The probe committee includes DMHO Dr EB Devi, ICDS PD Nagamani, and GGH Paediatrics HOD as members, said District Collector O Anand. Officials are working to determine if the death was preventable and if negligence contributed to the outcome or the handling of the body.

