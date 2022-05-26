3 Lashkar Terrorists Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir, Infiltration Foiled

Encounter took place in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir (Representational)

The security forces today stopped an infiltration attempt in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and shot dead three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, the police said.

"Based on a specific input developed by police regarding an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village in Kupwara, the terrorists were intercepted by the Army and police," a police spokesperson said.

He said an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in which three terrorists were killed.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the terrorists were affiliated with the LeT.

"Identification (of the terrorists) is being ascertained. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site," Mr Kumar said.