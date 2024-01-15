3 Killed In Steam Tank Blast At UP Sugar Mill

The blast took place at Jawaharpur sugar mill.

Three people died and at least five were injured in a blast in a steam tank at a sugar mill in Sitapur on Monday, police said.

The blast took place at Jawaharpur sugar mill in the Ramkot police station area when work was going on in the factory, according to police and eyewitnesses.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment while those killed are yet to be identified, police said.

An official statement issued in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Sitapur district magistrate to reach the spot and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.

The chief minister also condoled the loss of lives in the incident, the statement said.

