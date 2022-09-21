3 Killed After Factory Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh

According to the police, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the factory.

Three people lost their lives on Wednesday morning after a massive fire broke out in a paper plate manufacturing company in Rangachari street of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.

According to the police, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the factory, where three persons who died were residing.

The Sub Inspector at Chittor fire station said, "incident took place around 3 am on Wednesday. When the fire broke out, three persons related to the factory were staying in the rooms here."

"We reached the spot and found that the fumes of smoke had surrounded the factory. While it took some time to clear the fire and smoke, we moved three unconscious persons to a hospital and initiated medical treatment to them to which they did not respond as they were dead," the SI said.

It is being alleged that assets of worth around Rs 10 lakh were also damaged due to this short circuit

The fire incident is being investigated by Chittoor Two Town CI Yatendra.

CI Yatendra informed us that the rescue operation has been completed.

More details into the matter are awaited.

