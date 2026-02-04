Boy Injured After Dangerous Reel Stunt Sets His Face On Fire, Video Surfaces

A disturbing video is going viral on social media showing a young boy suffering severe facial burns after a risky fire stunt for a social media reel went horribly wrong. In a video shared on X, the boy was filmed attempting to spit kerosene onto a lighter to create a large flame. As he spat the fuel, the flames flared up and instantly engulfed the boy's face. The incident occurred indoors at what appeared to be a temporary setup for a gathering or function.

"Just watch where this reel-making madness is taking the world. First, people risked their lives in front of trains, on roads, and on bridges over rivers. Now they've started playing with fire, and even children are being dragged into this insanity. Look at this child; fire caught his face. Those scars won't disappear in a day or a month. He will live with them for life. This is no "content." This is stupidity turning into lifelong punishment," the video was captioned on X.

As the situation spiraled out of control, bystanders rushed in to intervene, but the damage was already done. The exact date and location of the video are not known.

Dangers of Viral Challenges

This event is part of a growing trend of dangerous viral challenges. Similar recent incidents include:

September 2025: A 14-year-old in Odisha was hospitalised with serious burns after a fire stunt.

August 2025: A 12-year-old in Texas suffered severe burns attempting a "fireball challenge" using rubbing alcohol from TikTok.

November 2024: A 24-year-old in Kanpur sustained severe facial burns while manipulating burning embers for a reel.

In recent years, authorities and safety experts have sounded the alarm on the risks of performing stunts involving fire, moving vehicles, or hazardous environments for the sake of social media clicks.