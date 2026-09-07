3 Killed, 3 Critical After Motorcycles Collide Head-On In Tripura's Sabroom

Three young men were killed and three others, including two young women, were critically injured after two motorcycles collided head-on in South Tripura district.

The accident occurred on the Sabroom-Agartala National Highway near the Dasharath Deb Memorial School in the Satchand area.

In the impact, the riders were thrown onto the road and were left with serious injuries.

Local residents rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Kalachhara Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared three of them dead.

Police identified the victims as Mukesh Tripura, Sani Dewan Tripura and Sanjib Tripura. Sani and Sanjib Tripura were residents of the Garifa area, while Mukesh Tripura lived in Baishnabpur.

Among the injured, one was identified as Prahar Tripura. The identities of the two injured women were not immediately known.

Given their critical condition, they have been referred to the Shantirbazar District Hospital after initial treatment at the primary health centre.

Police reached the accident site and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision. The exact cause of the head-on crash is yet to be established.

The deaths triggered grief in Satchand and adjoining areas, with the victim's relatives gathering at the health centre.