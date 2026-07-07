National Song, Anthem Recital Compulsory In All Tripura Schools, Says Chief Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday announced that the Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura, has made the singing of the full version of the national song 'Vande Mataram', along with the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana', compulsory in all schools of the state.

In a social media post on X, the chief minister said:

"From now on, daily classes in all schools of the state will begin with a full collective rendition of the national song 'Vande Mataram', followed by the singing of the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana.'"

The official notice added that the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an exhaustive directive regarding the respect, decorum, and official versions of the national song of India, 'Vande Mataram'.

"The guidelines specifically mandate that proper protocol must be observed across all formal, semi-formal, and educational forums to instill national pride and maintain the rich cultural heritage associated with the national song", the official announcement stated.

Saha further stated that "through this initiative, along with fostering national unity, respect for cultural heritage, and a sense of responsibility toward the nation, a resolve has been taken to shape the coming generation into more aware and patriotic citizens".

The official circular read:

"In pursuance of the aforementioned national directives and to promote national integration and cultivate unconditional respect towards national symbols among the youth, the Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura, proposes to enforce uniform implementation of these guidelines in all government, government-aided, and privately managed schools, including all government-aided and un-aided recognised Madrassa operating within the administrative jurisdiction of the state".

The official document further directed that the daily academic routine of all schools must formally commence with the community singing of full version of the national song, followed by singing of the national anthem.

As per official guidelines, students, faculty members, and administrative members must stand to attention whenever the national song is sung or played, as a mark of respect and proper decorum.