3 Jammu And Kashmir Leaders To Be Released From Detention Today: Report

Detained J&K leaders and politicians are being released in batches as normalcy returns steadily

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will release three politicians detained since August 5, after the Centre abrogated the temporary special status granted to the state under the Constitution, officials said on Wednesday night.

Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoiab Lone will be released on various grounds which includes signing of a bond, they said, explaining the grounds for their release, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

While Mr Mir is a former MLA of the Peoples Democratic Party or PDP from Rafiabad assembly seat, Mr Lone contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket from north Kashmir and later resigned from the party. He was considered close to People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone.

Noor Mohammed is a National Conference worker who has been managing the party's show in Batmaloo area of the Srinagar city.

Before their release, they will be signing a bond to maintain peace and good behaviour, the officials told news agency Press Trust of India.

The governor administration had earlier released Imran Ansari of the People's Conference and Syed Akhoon of the National Conference on health grounds on September 21.

More than a thousand people, including politicians, separatists, and activists were detained after the August 5 decision of the Central government to abrogate the temporary special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The detainees include three former Chief Ministers - Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti.

Over 250 were sent to the jails outside Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah was subsequently detained under the Public Safety Act, while other politicians were mostly detained under different sections of the criminal procedure code.



