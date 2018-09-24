Leh School To Raze 'Rancho Wall' Of 3 Idiots Fame, Ban Tourists

The wall was shot in a scene when a character, Chatur who tries to urinate on it, gets electrocuted by an ingenious invention of school children.

All India | | Updated: September 24, 2018 18:25 IST
Druk Padma Karpo School painted it as 'Rancho Wall' which became a picture spot for tourists

Leh: 

The Druk Padma Karpo School in Leh, which shot to fame after it featured in the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, has decided to raze the 'Rancho Wall' and ban entry of tourists as the authorities feel it is becoming a distraction for students.

The wall was shot in a scene when one of the characters, Chatur, tries to urinate on it and gets electrocuted by an ingenious invention of school children.

The school later painted it as the 'Rancho Wall' which became a picture spot for tourists.

"The movie gave a lot of publicity to the school and it became a must visit for the tourists visiting Ladakh. However, we realised that the purpose of having a school in the area was getting defeated. Not only students were getting distracted by the tourists flocking the school but also every day the campus was being reduced to a litter ground," school principal Stanzin Kunzang told PTI.

"Inspired by the vision of His Holiness the 12th Gyalwang Drukpa, spiritual leader of Ladakh, the school aims to provide modern education for Ladakhi children - an education grounded in their own culture and which could prepare them to lead happy and productive lives," Mr Kunzang said.

Set up in 1998 by the Druk Padma Karpo Education Society, the school was partially destroyed in the flash floods and landslides that hit the town in 2010, but was renovated, thereafter.

