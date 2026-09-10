3 Delhi Hostel Buildings Declared Dangerous After Satya Niketan Tragedy

Three paying-guest (PG) buildings in Delhi have been declared dangerous and nine others found in need of major repairs, days after one such building in Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven people.

The findings are from a survey being carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after the tragedy.

The civic body has surveyed 1,252 PG buildings so far, and 39 buildings have also been found to need minor repairs.

One of the three buildings classified as dangerous has already been demolished.

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The survey covers PG buildings with more than five storeys and RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete)-framed structures, as well as buildings with more than four storeys and load-bearing brick walls.

The MCD has put the buildings into four categories: safe, in need of minor repairs, in need of major repairs, and dangerous.

The survey is expected to be completed by Thursday.

Satya Niketan Collapse

The survey began after a five-storey PG building in Satya Niketan, which housed nearly 75 students, collapsed on Sunday.

Repair work was being carried out in the basement when the building fell, killing seven people and leaving six others injured.

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An MCD assessment found that the property had no sanctioned building plan. The basement was unauthorised and the building did not have a fire NOC (No Objection Certificate).

The fifth floor was also not permitted under applicable rules. Residents had noticed cracks, dampness and water accumulation in the building before the collapse.

The building was not among the 27 properties classified as dangerous in the MCD's earlier pre-monsoon survey.

Meanwhile, a building adjoining the collapse site was declared dangerous and the MCD began the process of demolishing it. Students living in buildings in the area were asked to leave as officials checked their structural safety.

The civic body has said action will be taken wherever structural problems, unauthorised construction or building rule violations are found.

34 Properties Demolished

The PG survey is taking place alongside a wider MCD drive against unsafe and unauthorised buildings.

On Wednesday, the MCD said it carried out 34 demolition actions across Delhi's 12 zones and 17 properties were sealed. The civic body also issued 22 show-cause notices and passed four demolition orders.

Narela saw six demolition drives, while five demolitions each were carried out in the South and Central zones. Keshavpuram and Shahdara North recorded three demolitions each.

In the West Zone, action was taken against a dangerous property in Vikas Nagar. In Civil Lines, four properties were sealed, including Vardhman Mall.

The MCD had carried out 17 demolition actions and sealed five properties on Tuesday.

Since June 1, the civic body says it has carried out 1,053 demolitions and sealed 491 properties. It has also issued 2,316 show-cause notices and 757 demolition notices.