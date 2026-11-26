Ten years after the murder of CPM leader CV Dhanaraj in Kerala's politically sensitive Kannur district, three RSS-BJP workers have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by the Taliparamba Additional District and Sessions Court.

The court on Wednesday sentenced TP Biju, M Vipin and M Vaishakh, the first three accused in the case, and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each. Vipin and Vaishakh are brothers.

The court directed that the sentences for various offences run consecutively. The convicts will begin serving their life sentences after completing five years and four months of imprisonment for other offences.

Failure to pay the fine will attract an additional five years of imprisonment. The fine amount, if recovered, will be handed over to Dhanaraj's family through the Legal Services Authority.

On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge KN Prasanth had found the three accused guilty of murder. Sixteen other accused were acquitted after being given the benefit of doubt.

Twenty RSS-BJP workers were originally named as accused in the case. However, the 12th accused, C Biju, was subsequently killed, and the trial was completed against 19 accused.

During arguments on sentencing, the prosecution sought the maximum punishment, contending that the murder fell under the rarest of rare category.

The defence sought leniency, citing the political nature of the case and the fact that the convicts had minor children. The court, however, observed that Dhanaraj too had two children.

Dhanaraj, a DYFI leader and CPM branch secretary, was murdered on July 11, 2016, outside his residence at Ramanthali in Payyannur, in front of his family members.

The court also awarded separate prison terms for house trespass, assaulting Dhanaraj's mother, restraining and threatening his family members and assault using weapons.

Hundreds of people, including CPM leaders, party workers and Dhanaraj's relatives, gathered at the court premises as the verdict was pronounced amid heavy police security.

The three convicts were shifted to Kannur Central Jail.

