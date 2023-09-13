3 Arrested For Kidnapping 14-Year-Old Boy In Pune: Cops

The Pune police said that the accused were demanding 30 lakh from victim's family. (Representational)

Three people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping 14-year-old boy and demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from his family near here on Tuesday, said police.

The boy was also rescued by the police.

According to the police, the boy, the son of a scrap dealer, was kidnapped by three people on Tuesday morning from the Tathawade area of the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad township.

"On receiving a complaint from the family, a team were formed and during investigation, it was revealed the kidnappers had taken the boy to Saswad. The kidnappers had earlier called a relative of the boy and demanded Rs 30 lakh and threatened to kill him if the ransom money was not paid," said an officer of the Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch.

He said after tracing the location of the kidnappers, a police team was dispatched and they were arrested from Saswad and the boy was rescued from their clutches.

The accused were identified by the police as Tejan Lokhande, Arjun Rathod, and Vikas Mhaske.

The police said the trio knew that the boy's father was financially well-off and targeted him for quick money.

"The accused wanted to open a hotel and for that they needed money. This led them to plan the kidnapping," said another police officer.

