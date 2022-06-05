Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested For Abducting, Raping Woman

Chandan Pandey, 27, has been named as the accused. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested a youth on charges of abducting and raping a 24-year-old married woman, officials said.

Accused Chandan Pandey, 27, who stays in Gadwar police station area, allegedly kidnapped the 24-year-old woman from her in-laws' house located in Bansdih Road police station limits on May 17 and raped her, Bansdih Station House Officer Raj Kumar Singh said.

A case was registered against him on May 23. He was arrested from a hotel in Parikhra village, Singh said.

