26-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Member Of Rival Group In Delhi: Police

A 26-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile was caught in west Delhi's Dabri area for allegedly killing a member of a rival group in May, police said on Saturday.

According to police, three people had opened fire at Gaurav and Vicky on May 20 to establish their supremacy in the area.

Gaurav was killed, while his associate Vicky sustained a bullet injury during the attack, police said.

Vicky told police about the accused following which one of the three men was arrested on May 29.

Gulfam was arrested near Dada Dev Hospital. During interrogation, he told police about his two associates - Nitish Tiwari and a juvenile.

Gulfam said he had met Nitish Tiwari in a jail who had asked him to kill Vicky and Gaurav for Rs 1 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Based on a tip-off, police laid out a trap near JJ Colony in Delhi's Bindapur around 9 pm on Friday and arrested Nitish Tiwari, he said.

The juvenile was also caught in connection with the case, Mr Alphonse added.

