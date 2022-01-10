25 International Passengers, Found Covid +ve, Deboarded At Delhi Airport

It's mandatory for passengers travelling to UAE to take rapid PCR test before the flights. (File)

Around 25 international passengers were deboarded at Delhi airport on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Most of those passengers were scheduled to travel to Dubai by SpiceJet Airlines.

"Thirteen passengers have been de-boarded today as they tested positive for COVID," a SpiceJet official told news agency ANI.

Besides SpiceJet, many passengers of different airlines have also been de-boarded after the reports of the concerned passengers came positive.

It is mandatory for passengers travelling to the UAE to take rapid PCR test before the flights.

Notably, India has been reporting a surge a COVID-19 cases.

According to the health ministry, the country logged over 1.79 lakh COVID-19 cases on Monday with the daily positivity rate surpassing 13 per cent. The active caseload currently stands at 7,23,619. The case tally of Omicron in the country has exceeded the 4,000-mark.