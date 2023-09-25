24 Roads Blocked In 5 Himachal Districts Due To Rain-Related Incidents

According to data, 16 roads remain blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district, 4 in Shimla (Representational)

Almost three months after monsoon hit parts of Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall picked up pace again, blocking twenty-four roads in five districts of the state.

According to the data by the State Disaster Management Authority, "16 roads remain blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district, 4 in Shimla, 2 in Kullu and 1 each in Kangra and Kinnaur districts."

As per data from the State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, "Since the onset of monsoon fury in the state, 468 people have died, 487 injured and 40 are missing."

"2,647 houses have been completely damaged, 1,129 houses damaged partially, 320 shops damaged and 5,977 Cowsheds damaged," it said.

Additionally, the data suggested reports of 168 landslide and 72 flash flood incidents during the past three months.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday tabled a resolution in the State Assembly to demand the Union government to announce the Disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh as a National Disaster whereas the opposition has brought the adjournment motion under rule 67 for discussion on the disaster situation in the state.

Both the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP held Legislative party meetings. A total of seven meetings will be held in the session till September 25.

In the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly which started in Shimla here on Monday, a total of 743 questions were received by the Assembly secretariat in the session. Out of which 70 per cent of questions were related to the disaster. One notice under Rule 62, 2 notices under Rule 101, 9 notices under Rule 130, one notice under Rule 102, and 1 notice under Rule 324 have been received.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to the opposition to bring issues related to disaster and funds from the Union government during the assembly.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also thanked the Congress working committee for passing a resolution to demand from Union government to announce the Disaster hit Himachal Pradesh as a National Disaster.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)