22-Year-Old Woman Raped By Uncle Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan: Police

The body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem, police said (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by her uncle, died by suicide by hanging herself in Rajasthan's Churu, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the woman was raped by her uncle, who had recorded a video of the act and sent it to another relative. Due to this, she died by suicide by hanging herself.

Ramgarh SHO Pushpendra Jhajharia said the accused has been arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman's family.

The body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem, he said, adding that the matter is being further investigated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)