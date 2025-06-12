Freezing Cold To Blazing Heat: What Makes This Indian City Weather So Extreme

Rajasthan's Churu on Thursday recorded a sizzling 41 degrees Celsius (C), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) marking the weather status as "extreme hot." This isn't unusual for the small desert city known for having some of the most extreme weather in India. While summers often cross the 50 degrees C mark, winters in Churu can be equally harsh, with temperatures dropping as low as -4.6 degrees C. Last year, it crossed 50.5 degrees C.

Why Churu Faces Extreme Weather Conditions

Desert Effect: Churu is close to the Thar Desert. Sand heats up quickly in the day and cools down fast at night. This creates a huge gap between daytime and nighttime temperatures.

No Clouds or Moisture: The city has very little humidity and hardly any clouds. This means the sun's rays directly hit the ground during the day, and the heat quickly escapes at night, making nights very cold.

Wind and Global Weather Patterns: Changes in wind directions and the influence of international wind systems also play a role in sudden temperature shifts.

Why Winters In Churu Are So Cold

In 1973, the city recorded a bone-chilling -4.6 degrees C. The same reasons - dry air, no clouds, and desert sand - cause heat to escape quickly after sunset.

Churu: A Case Of Climate Change

Experts say Churu is now a live example of climate change. In the past 10 years, average summer temperatures have gone up by more than 1.5 degrees C. Earlier, the gap between day and night temperatures was around 15 degrees C. Now, it is more than 20 degrees C.

Pollution is also making things worse. Levels of dust and harmful particles (PM10 and PM2.5) in the air have increased, making the heat feel even harsher.

A United Nations report says Churu is one of the fastest-changing cities in India due to climate change.

How Extreme Temperatures Affect Churu