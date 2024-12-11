AI To The Rescue: How Cops Busted Rs 2.7 Crore Jewllery Theft In Rajasthan

A criminal gang that orchestrated a Rs 2.70 crore theft at a jeweller's shop in Rajasthan's Churu was caught after Artificial Intelligence was used to generate pictures of the thieves.

Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said that the victim Chhaganlal Soni's jewellery shop in Uttarada market was robbed of cash, gold and silver on November 30. The masked thieves climbed on to the shop's roof from an empty plot behind the shop and broke the staircase door and entered inside.

While CCTV footage of the theft and the shop's vicinity was retrieved, ascertaining the identities of the thieves was difficult as they wore masks on their faces and gloves to avoid fingerprints. Further, the car used by the gang also had a fake number plate.

Police searched about 1,000 CCTV cameras in Ratangarh, Rajaldesar, Parsneu, Bidasar, Jaswantgarh bypass and Ladnun. They also created photos of car numbers and masked photos using Artificial Intelligence and then sequenced with over 200 pictures.