Nursing Officer Sexually Assaults Woman Staffer At Rajasthan Hospital, Arrested

A nursing officer of a government hospital in Churu district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a female staffer, police said.

The survivor, working on the post of ward boy, had attempted suicide by consuming poison on August 17 at her residence. She was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, they said.

On her complaint, a case was registered against nursing officer Subhash Chandra Sihag under relevant sections of BNS and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Dudhwakhara police station on August 18, Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said.

The accused is being interrogated, he added.