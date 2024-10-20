21-Year-Old Man Thrashed By Group Of 6 In Delhi, Dies In Hospital: Cops

Police have arrested three people, including the brother of the woman. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man died of wounds he suffered in a beating by the brother of a woman he was involved with and almost half a dozen others in east Delhi's Jagatpuri area, police on Sunday said.

Police have arrested three people, including the brother of the woman.

On Friday, the victim, Arpit alias Golu was thrashed by about 6-7 men in the area near Shahdra, police said.

He was taken to Hedgewar Hospital and was discharged after primary treatment.

"At night around 4 am, Arpit complained of abdominal pain. He was taken to GTB hospital where doctor declared him brought dead," a senior police officer said.

An FIR was filed against several people on the complaint of Arpit's brother-in-law who was present at the spot where the fight happened.

Dhurav, Nishu, and Ravindra Kumar Rajak were arrested by police, and a search is on for Aman, Raghav, and Ankit, the officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Arpit was thrashed because he used to talk to Dhurav's sister, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)