Rahul Gandhi Begins 2-Day Kerala Poll Campaign, Claims BJP-LDF Link

As Kerala moves closer to assembly elections, political activity has picked up pace. Parties are stepping up campaigns and hence Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a two-day campaign across the state.

On Monday as his first day of the campaign, Rahul Gandhi began his outreach in central Kerala. He addressed a key rally in Pathanamthitta, where he strongly targeted the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He alleged that the LDF is supported by the BJP and said there is a hidden understanding between them. He said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is the only force challenging the BJP in the country.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that leaders who fight the BJP are targeted, attacked and face cases. He said he himself has faced multiple cases but there has been no such action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

During the first day, Rahul Gandhi covered key constituencies in central Kerala. He held rallies in Adoor and Pathanamthitta. He then moved to Puthupally for a roadshow and public meeting. He also attended a corner meeting in Kanjikuzhi and ended the day with a rally in Athirampuzha.

Party leaders said Rahul Gandhi is covering around 30 assembly constituencies across central and southern Kerala through rallies and roadshows. They say this shows strong ground level preparation by the alliance.

During the campaign, Rahul Gandhi and the UDF are strongly pushing their welfare promises. These include free bus travel for women and a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 for senior citizens.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal also launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the use of the FCRA law. He claimed the law is being used to target Christian churches in Kerala. He compared it to the Waqf amendment issue, saying just like Muslim properties were targeted, now Christians are being targeted through FCRA. He also said the LDF is silent on this issue, which shows an understanding between the BJP and the CPM.

On Tuesday, which will be his second day of the campaign, Rahul Gandhi will shift focus to north Kerala. He will cover six assembly constituencies and take part in multiple public events. His schedule includes a public meeting in Kannur, followed by corner meetings in Kallachi and Perambra.

He will also take part in a Guarantee Bus Yatra from Balussery to Nanmanda, where he will interact with beneficiaries. The campaign will include two major roadshows in north Kerala. KC Venugopal and other state leaders will accompany him.

The day will end with a roadshow from Koyilandy to Kollam, followed by a public address.

The Congress-led UDF, contesting as a united front, has expressed strong confidence of returning to power. Party leaders say the response from the public has been very positive and claim the alliance is heading for a landslide victory, crossing the 100-seat mark in the 140-member Assembly.

