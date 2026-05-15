How VD Satheesan Was Picked For Kerala Top Job: Behind The Scenes

The Kerala impasse was finally sorted today, with the Congress backing "people's choice" VD Satheesan. KC Venugopal, the choice of Rahul Gandhi and a majority of MLAs from the state, had to take a backseat.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi had to make considerable effort to bring this about. He was the one who had been supporting Venugopal for the top post.

Sources said Gandhi now intends to retain Venugopal in Delhi as the General Secretary (Organisation). It has also been suggested that given the manner in which Venugopal has earned Rahul Gandhi's trust, he could potentially be elevated to the post of Congress president in the future.

Read: How Sonia Gandhi, AK Antony Solved Kerala Stalemate: Inside Story

When Gandhi met with Venugopal in Delhi today, his sister and senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present. Although the meeting was originally meant to be brief, it went on for several hours.

An eerie silence, meanwhile, hung over Venugopal's residence in Delhi's Lodhi Estate. A similar scene had been witnessed at Venugopal's home just a day earlier, following Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge. There were no visitors, flowers or sweets. The writing on the wall was clear.

Although most Congress leaders based in Delhi or within the All-India Congress Committee had hoped that Venugopal would return to Kerala -- with an eye to the General Secretary chair that he would vacate -- Rahul Gandhi had changed his plans.

As the meeting was in progress, news emerged that the two observers who had previously visited Thiruvananthapuram will be making a return trip, accompanied by Deepa Dasmunsi, the Congress in-charge for Kerala. They were to oversee the election in the Congress Legislature Party.

But when the passenger manifest for the private chartered flight was released, Venugopal's name was missing, adding to the doubts.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi had changed his mind about appointing Venugopal after he reached out to various Kerala-based leaders. He wished to hear everyone's views before arriving at a final decision.

Read: VD Satheesan To Be Sworn In As Kerala Chief Minister On May 18



The conclusion that emerged from the feedback was that the Chief Minister should be selected from among the sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly.

In this context, the opinion of AK Antony - a long-time confidant of Sonia Gandhi - proved pivotal. He, too, believed that the Congress should avoid triggering two by-elections simultaneously.



Had Venugopal, a Lok Sabha member, been appointed Chief Minister, by-elections for a Lok Sabha seat and an Assembly seat would have been necessary.

Read: As Chief Minister, VD Satheesan Will Now Have To Learn To Dance To Many Congress Tunes

There is also the question of the Wayanad constituency, which Priyanka Gandhi now represents in parliament.

In that region, the Congress relies on the support of the Muslim League, which holds 22 seats. The Congress government depends on their backing and the party has thrown its support behind VD Satheesan.

It is also being suggested that Rahul Gandhi had prevailed on Venugopal to stay on with an eye on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. His presence, sources said, is expected strengthen the Congress across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.