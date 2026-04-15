Centre's New Delimitation Bill Has Provisions For Pak-Occupied Kashmir Too

The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation Bill 2026 in Parliament this week, outlining a legal framework for conducting constituency delimitation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if the region returns to Indian control. The move is being positioned as a reaffirmation of India's long-held constitutional claim over the territory.

The proposed law empowers the Election Commission of India to act as the Delimitation Commission for areas currently under Pakistan's occupation once the situation changes. At present, 24 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly remain reserved for these territories and have never seen elections.

The Bill is expected to be taken up during the extended three-day Budget session of Parliament. Government sources say it requires only a simple majority for passage, which the ruling alliance is confident of securing. However, two accompanying legislations the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026, will need a special majority.

India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is rooted in the Instrument of Accession signed in 1947 by Maharaja Hari Singh, which made the entire princely state of Jammu and Kashmir part of India. This position has been reiterated through multiple legal and political measures, including a unanimous parliamentary resolution in 1994 that called for Pakistan to vacate the occupied areas.

Even without administrative control, India has continued to reflect this claim institutionally. The 24 Assembly seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have remained unchanged through successive delimitation exercises. While the total number of seats in Jammu and Kashmir has been revised over time, these seats have stayed vacant as elections cannot be conducted in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly asserted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is an integral part of India and has said the country will reclaim it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also underlined the government's commitment to fully integrating Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the 2019 decision to revoke special status under Article 370.

Successive governments, cutting across party lines, have maintained a consistent stand on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. While strategies have differed, India's formal position has remained unchanged, with the issue continuing to be raised in diplomatic and parliamentary forums.

The Opposition has, however, raised questions over the timing of the Bill, arguing that any delimitation exercise should follow a fresh Census and warning of potential political implications. The government maintains that the legislation is necessary to complete the constitutional framework and reinforce India's territorial position.