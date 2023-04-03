2 Women Among 3 Dead, 4 Injured After 2 Cars Collide In Madhya Pradesh

The injured were admitted to the district hospital. (Representational)

Three persons, including two women, were killed and four others sustained severe injuries after two cars collided head on in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Monday, a police official said.

The accident occurred near Ujra village under Garhi Malhara police station limits in the district.

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Amit Sanghi told ANI, "Two vehicles, an SUV and a sedan collided head on at Mahoba road under Garhi Malhara police station in the district on Monday morning. Three persons were travelling in the SUV and they sustained injuries. On the other hand, four people were travelling in the sedan and three of them, including the driver, died and one sustained injuries."

Sanghi said that One vehicle was heading towards Mohaba, Uttar Pradesh while another was arriving towards Chhatarpur and they collided head on.

On getting the information about the incident, the police station in charge and other officials reached the spot. The injured were admitted to the district hospital, SP Sanghi said.

The family members have been informed about the incident and further action will be taken into the matter after the post mortem of the deceased, he added.

