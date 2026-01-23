Mumbai Man's Act Of Forgiveness After Delivery Rider Hit His BMW Leaves Internet Emotional

A heartwarming video from Mumbai-based actor Siddharth Bhardwaj has gone viral after he chose compassion over compensation following a traffic accident. When a delivery executive accidentally crashed into Bhardwaj's luxury BMW, causing significant damage, the actor decided to let the rider go without paying for repairs after learning about his mother's cancer diagnosis.

In the clip, Bhardwaj pointed out the scratch on his car and asked the delivery executive, Vishal, how much he could fork out for the damage. An emotional Vishal offered to pay between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 before disclosing his mother's poor health.

"So this delivery guy smashed into my parked car. Upon asking him for compensation, he broke into tears and showed me his mom's hospital bills as she is on last stage of cancer," Bhardwaj captioned the accompanying video.

"I didn't have the heart to even ask him for a penny after that. I'll get my car fixed, and that is my contribution towards his cause and helplessness," he added, hugging Vishal.

In a follow-up video, Bhardwaj revealed that Vishal had received between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 from generous social media users who donated to the contact number left by the actor.

"He offered to get my car fixed from that money, but I have told him that every single penny of it is for his mother, and my car is not his responsibility," said Bhardwaj.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | 'Snowfall Arrives, Circus Begins': Video Of Shirtless Men In Himachal Reignites Civic Sense Debate

'You Will Be Compensated'

Bhardwaj's warm act has resonated widely across social media, with the video garnering over 2.5 million views as people lauded him for not pushing the rider.

"Don't wory Sid. I know it hurts. You will be compensated from above for this good deed," said one user, while another added: "Got me crying. This is how we can make a difference to any life we touch. Keep up the good work, Sid."

A third commented: "Watching the complete video, I feel that you have a big heart to let him go just by believing his words. I know how it feels when someone damages our vehicle, which you have bought with hard-earned money. It's not so easy to let go, and yet you did."

A fourth said: "Humanity is still alive, and you proved it, Siddharth bhai. Keep up the good work. Maybe the accident was a way for you to connect with him."