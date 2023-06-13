2 Terrorists Killed Near Line Of Control In Jammu And Kashmir

The incident occurred in Machil sector in Kupwara district. (File)

Two terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred in Machil sector in Kupwara district.

"Two (02) #terrorists have been #neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of #Kupwara district. Search still continues," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Two (02) #terrorists have been #neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of #Kupwara district. Search still continues.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2023

The Army and the police had launched a joint operation during which two terrorists were killed, said police.

A search operation is underway.

Last month, the Army said it foiled another infiltration attempt by terrorists who were backed by Pakistan "to disrupt G20 Summit". An Army officer was also injured in the exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri.