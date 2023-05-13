Army Foils Infiltration Attempt By Terrorists To 'Disrupt' G20 Summit

An Army official was injured during the infiltration (Representational)

Army today foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, officials have said.

The Army said the infiltration attempt was supported by Pakistan to "disrupt G20 summit".

Sources said a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army has been injured in the exchange of firing.

"This desperate action by the terrorists, duly abetted by Pakistan army, is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 Summit and create disturbance in the Valley," said a defense spokesman.

The spokesman said a group of armed terrorists, while attempting to cross the Line of Control, were engaged in an exchange of fire with the alert troops resulting in a failed attempt to intrude into Kashmir Valley.

"A quadcopter flown by Pakistan army to aid the terrorists was also spotted across the Line of Control. The quadcopter was withdrawn after it was fired at by the soldiers of the Indian Army," he said.

A massive search operation is underway, officials said.