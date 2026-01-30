Drone Intrusions Reported Along Line Of Control In J&K, Yet Again

Multiple drone intrusion attempts have been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector, according to official sources.

Reports indicate the Army fired warning shots upon sighting the hostile drones, driving them back across the border. While the Army has yet to issue a formal statement, sources noted that in addition to several slow-moving "stars" spotted near the LoC, multiple drones attempted to intrude. "It appears to be an attempt to provoke or use these drones to probe [defenses]," a senior officer stated.

Recent heavy snowfall in Kashmir has closed mountain passes along the LoC, effectively curtailing infiltration attempts by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Consequently, these drone intrusions are viewed as a provocation by Pakistan to maintain tensions along the border.

The harsh weather also necessitates a recalibration of the anti-infiltration grid. Troops are currently contending not only with a hostile neighbour but also with extreme conditions and the heightened risk of avalanches.

This marks the second major drone-related incident in the last two weeks, following similar sightings in the Poonch and Jammu sectors. While some reports suggest as many as 15 drones were spotted in Keran, there has been no official confirmation.

Since Operation Sindoor, India has deployed an enhanced counter-drone mechanism along both the LoC and the international border.