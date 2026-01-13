'2 Terror Camps Near Border, 6 Across LoC Still Active': Army Chief

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said that eight terror camps, of which two are near the International Border (IB), and six across the Line of Control (LoC), are still active, and security forces are keeping a close watch on them.

In response to a question from IANS during the annual press conference of the Indian Army, Gen Dwivedi said, "According to our information, eight terrorist camps are still active, two of which are in IB and six are across the LoC. We do believe that there is some kind of presence or training in these camps, and that is why we are keeping a close watch. In case similar action is enacted, we will definitely deal with it."

He also mentioned that the forward movements that took place during Operation Sindoor have been "gradually reduced" by both countries, but vigilance is being maintained.

"As far as our eyes and ears are concerned, because Operation Sindoor is still on, those eyes and ears will remain open. Under this, whatever action we have to take, we have already taken it forward," he added.

He said that India can be satisfied with the progress made in the field of security in 2025, while mentioning that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's readiness, precision and strategic clarity.

"The past year saw a sharp rise in the number of armed conflicts worldwide. These global shifts underline a simple reality -- nations that stay prepared prevail. In this backdrop, Operation Sindoor, India's calibrated, resolute response to cross-border terrorism, demonstrated our readiness, precision and strategic clarity," he said.

He mentioned that the situation along the northwestern Front "remains stable, but needs constant vigil", adding that apex-level interactions, renewed contact, and confidence-building measures are contributing to the "gradual normalisation" of the situation that has also enabled grazing, hydrotherapy camps, and other activities along the Northern Borders.

"With our continued strategic orientation on this front, our deployment along the Line of Actual Control remains balanced and robust. Concurrently, capability development and infrastructure enhancement are progressing through a whole-of-government approach," he added.

Gen Dwivedi, speaking about the northwestern Front, recalled India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that a "clear decision to respond decisively was taken at the highest level".

"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with precision. Through 22 minutes of initiation on May 7 and an orchestration that lasted 88 hours up to May 10, the operation reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric," he said

"The Army successfully destroyed seven out of the nine targets and thereafter played a pivotal role in ensuring a calibrated response to Pak actions," he added.

He also acknowledged the "proactive role" of all stakeholders at the national level, including CAPFs, Intelligences, civic bodies, state administration and other ministries, whether it's MHA, MEITY, Railways, etc.

"Operation Sindoor was the best example of tri-services synergy under clear-cut political directive and full freedom to act or respond," he added.

