2 Soldiers Injured In Accidental Grenade Blast Near Line Of Control In J&K

Two Indian Army personnel were injured on Friday after a grenade accidentally exploded during a training exercise near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm near an Army forward post in the Malti sector, close to the LoC.

Army personnel were conducting routine training and weapon-handling drills when the grenade accidentally detonated, leaving two soldiers seriously injured.

Both injured personnel were immediately rushed to the 425 Field Hospital in Poonch for treatment. After receiving initial medical attention, their condition was stated to be serious.

Considering the severity of their injuries, the Army arranged an air evacuation, and both jawans were shifted to the Northern Command Hospital in Udhampur later in the evening for specialised treatment.

The injured soldiers have been identified as Lance Naik Ravinder Bhera of the Bihar Battalion and Agniveer Shakti Prasad.

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion.