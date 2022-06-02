2 Migrants Shot At In Kashmir, Hours After Bank Manager's Killing

Terrorists shot at two non-local labourers in Kashmir's Budgam, hours after the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam. The injured workers have been shifted to a hospital.

The Union Territory has been rattled by a string of targeted killings in the recent months, with Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ilaquai Dehati Bank, being shot in Kulgam district on Thursday. Kumar was a native of Rajasthan.

Terrorists shot dead Kumar inside the bank premises, the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

Various political parties have attacked the BJP over the Kashmir situation and sought answers from the local administration for the spurt in targeted killings.