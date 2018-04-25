2 Naga Rebel Group Members Detained In Arunachal Pradesh Over Alleged Extortion A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from them.

Share EMAIL PRINT Assam Rifles personnel handed over the two rebels to the police (representational) Itanagar: Security forces have arrested members of two Naga rebel groups, NSCN(IM) and NSCN(K), during separate operations in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesman said.



2 members the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, or NSCN, were held with arms and ammunition in their possession. They also confessed their plans of extorting the locals, the spokesman said.



The Assam Rifles personnel arrested Wangphai Wangsu of NSCN(IM) from Longding district yesterday and Wangphiak Lowang of NSCN(K) from Muktwa village in Tirap district on Monday.



Mr Wangsu was apprehended during an operation in Longphong area of Longding district, defence spokesman Col Chiranjeet Konwer said.



During interrogation the two members confessed that he was trying to carry out extortion from locals and businessmen of Longphong area, the spokesman said.



He was recruited by the banned outfit in 2015 and was wanted by the police in connection with cases of extortion.



Based on specific information about the presence of the NSCN(K) rebel at the Muktwa village, the Assam Rifles carried out an operation in Tirap district.



The NSCN(K) member was held when he tried to run away after being challenged by a Assam Rifles personnel.



A large quantity of explosives and detonators were found in his possession.



He was also carrying ledger of extortion and letters meant for the illegal collection of money from villagers, shopkeepers and businessmen of the area, the spokesman said.



The two rebels were handed over to the police.





