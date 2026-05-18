2-Month-Old Girl Among 7 Dead In Truck-Autorickshaw Collision In Bihar

Seven people, including a two-month-old girl, died and four were injured when a truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Khagaria district on Monday, a police officer said.

The accident occurred on National Highway-31 in the Mansi area of the district. All those who died were travelling in the auto-rickshaw, an official said.

The dead included the two-month-old girl, a woman, a boy, and four men, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Mukul Kumar Ranjan said, adding the injured have been taken to a government hospital.

Officials are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the injured, he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each deceased.

He also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the accident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)