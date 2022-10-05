2 Minor Girls Killed After Being Hit By Truck In UP: Cops

Another girl was also injured and was admitted to the hospital, the police said. (Representational)

Two minor girls were killed after being hit by a truck late on Tuesday night, police said.

The driver has been arrested and the truck has been seized, they said.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the truck was moving towards Mohalla Garulpar at Kotwali intersection where there was a huge crowd of devotees who had gathered for the Dussehra fair.

The truck lost control and hit Trisha Yadav (3) and her cousin Sakshi (13 years), killing them on the spot, the officer said.

Another girl was also injured and was admitted to the district hospital, the SP said, adding that about a dozen motorcycles were also damaged in the accident.

Some other people also received injuries, police said.

Angry over the incident, locals created a ruckus. Police reached the spot and pacified the locals. Mild force was also used, officials said.

The SP said police is taking legal action.

