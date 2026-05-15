2 Men Hold Fake Biometric Drive In Assam, Give Youths Rs 200, Arrested

A suspicious biometric data collection operation in Assam's Cachar district has landed two Mizoram residents in police custody after authorities alleged that hundreds of local youths were lured into facial scanning and biometric registration in exchange for cash incentives.

The accused - identified as Vanlalrinchhana (33) and Raymond Vatha Chozah (34) - were arrested by Cachar Police following a crackdown on a biometric registration camp operating from a marriage hall in Silchar.

According to police, the duo allegedly claimed to be associated with an American multinational company and convinced unemployed youths to undergo facial recognition scans and biometric enrolment by offering instant payments of around Rs 200.

Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rajat Pal said investigators found the exercise highly suspicious as the organisers failed to provide proper authorisation, official documentation, or a clear explanation regarding the purpose of the data collection.

Police suspect that biometric details of more than 200 individuals, mostly youths, were collected during the operation.

"We found that facial recognition data and biometric impressions were being collected without proper permission. The organisers could not justify the exercise or produce valid documents," a police official said.

A case has been registered at Silchar Sadar Police Station under cheating charges along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Several youths who attended the camp claimed they were told the programme was linked to a "special scheme" connected to a foreign-based company and that participation could open up future opportunities apart from the immediate payment.

Investigators have now involved technical experts to examine the nature of the collected data and determine whether the information was being stored, transferred, or misused.

Police said the probe remains sensitive and further revelations are expected as questioning of the arrested individuals continues.