2 Killed, 4 Injured After Two Trucks Collide In Delhi: Cops

The incident took place on a flyover near Welcome Metro Station in Delhi. (Representational)

Two persons have died and four others injured after a truck hit a stationary truck on a flyover near Welcome Metro Station.

The truck was carrying bricks to the Karol Bagh area and was hit by another truck at the flyover in the early hours of Thursday.

An FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of IPC at the Police station of the Welcome Metro Station area, police said.

Prem Singh, Sunil (helper) and Jagdeep Singh (driver of the truck) were injured while the other two helpers Ravi and Satish died in the incident. Also, the driver of the other truck Mahesh is also injured.

Prem Singh said that while they were taking bricks to the Karol Bagh area, one of the front tyres got punctured at the flyover. He was opening the tyre bolts when another truck came from behind and bumped into their truck.

The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)