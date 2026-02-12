Haryana Woman, 24, Dies After Drunk Cop Hits E-Rickshaw, Runs Over Her

A 24-year-old woman died in a road accident after allegedly being run over by an drunk police official in Haryana's Ambala. The woman, identified as Nikita, fell from an e-rickshaw she was travelling in after it was hit by the cop. This has led to a massive uproar and protest at the Ambala Civil Hospital, with the family demanding action.

Nikita was travelling from Delhi to her home in Ambala on Wednesday late evening when a police personnel hit the e-rickshaw she was in. Nikita fell from the vehicle and the cop ran over her, killing her on the spot.

"I was driving from Ambala Cantt with four passengers on board my e-rickshaw. A speeding car driven by a police officer hit our e-rickshaw, and one of the passengers, a woman, fell from it," said e-rickshaw driver Ravinder Singh. "After that, the police officer ran over the girl. When she was brought to the hospital, she was declared dead," he added.

The police officer was drunk, claimed Singh.

Mayank, Nikita's brother, made similar claims based on locals' accounts. "My elder sister was coming from Delhi. Her name is Nikita, and she works in Gurugram... A drunk police officer was driving the car, which ran over my sister," he said.

The accident took place near Ambala's Kali Paltan Bridge, after which locals captured the driver and handed him over to the police.

Speaking on the matter, Station House Officer (SHO) Dharamveer said that Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Amit was posted as rider number 13 at Baldev Nagar outpost.

"The drunk policeman lost control of the vehicle and ran over Nikita, and the vehicle hit the grille on the highway. The police have arrested the driver and a case has now been registered," he said.

The investigation is underway.