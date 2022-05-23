Haryana Woman Arrested After Her Range Rover SUV Rams Car, Kills A Man

Women cops have alleged the accused misbehaved and violently attacking them.

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and sent to judicial custody for two weeks, a day after she rammed a car with her Range Rover SUV, killing the man who was driving the car and injuring his wife and two children. Two women, including the accused SUV driver, were travelling on the Delhi-Amritsar national highway when they hit 39-year-old Mohit Sharma's car in Haryana's Ambala, killing him on the spot. His body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

The family, from Himachal Pradesh's Palampur, was reportedly going to their village from Delhi on Saturday and had halted for refreshments when the Range Rover hit their vehicle.

The two women are from Panipat and initial investigations suggest they were drunk, the police said. However, the driver's medical report is awaited.

The two have been accused by women policemen of misbehaving and violently attacking them while they were being taken to the police station. They even ripped their badges from their uniforms, one of the woman cops alleged.

Visuals from the scene show the victim's car was completely wrecked from the impact. The Range Rover was also badly smashed.

Suraj Kumar, a police officer, said a case was registered against the woman driver under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 304 is a non-bailable offence and can lead to a maximum of life imprisonment if convicted.

"We are awaiting lab reports to verify if the driver was drunk. The other woman was let off, but can be called again if the allegations that the two misbehaved with cops are verified," he said.