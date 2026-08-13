2 Killed, Two Children Injured As House Collapses In Himachal

Two people were killed, and two children were seriously injured after a residential house collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

According to the DDMA's situation report, the incident occurred near Didag in Rajgarh subdivision on Wednesday afternoon when the residential house of Bhim Singh, a resident of Chhichhadiya, Mauza PC Didag, suddenly collapsed.

Four people were trapped inside the house and were subsequently rescued with the help of local villagers, the report said.

The deceased have been identified as Nirmala, wife of Bhim Singh, aged 60, and Pooja, daughter of Bhim Singh, aged 32.

Two children, identified as Kumari Heera, daughter of Pooja, aged two, and Abhiyana, daughter of Arun, son of Bhim Singh, aged two, sustained major injuries in the incident.

As per the report, both injured children were taken to Civil Hospital, Rajgarh, where they are undergoing treatment.

In a report, the DDMA said that no person was reported missing or stranded in the incident and no cattle loss was reported. As per the report, no damage to public works, electricity infrastructure or other property was reported.

The information regarding the incident was received from the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Didag, under Rajgarh Tehsil and Sub-Division. The official added that further necessary action is being taken by the district administration.

Further investigation is still ongoing.

Heavy monsoon rains continued to disrupt life across Himachal Pradesh, with over 70 people losing their lives and 204 roads remaining blocked in rain-related disasters and cumulative damage to public property crossing Rs 910 crore over the past 43 days, according to the official report.

The latest data from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), covering the period from June 30 to August 11, reflected the extensive impact of the monsoon across the hill state, with roads, power infrastructure, water supply systems and private property bearing the brunt of repeated heavy rainfall, landslides, cloudbursts and other weather-related incidents.

As many as 204 roads are currently blocked across the state, including two national highways, NH-154 and NH-21. Mandi is the worst-affected district, with 80 roads closed.

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