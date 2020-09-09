2 Jaish Terrorists Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

Security forces arrested two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in J&K's Kulgam district

Security forces arrested two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

"In a major success in curbing terrorist activities and to safeguard the public from these miscreants, police along with other security agencies arrested two terrorists of banned organisation JeM and recovered live arms and ammunition from their possession during the intervening night of September 8 and 9," a police spokesman said.

Acting on a credible input about anti-national elements carrying arms and ammunition to Srinagar, security forces laid a checkpoint near Jawahar Tunnel, he said.

A truck was intercepted and arms and ammunition, including one rifle and two magazines, one M4 carbine with three magazines and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines, were seized, the police spokesman said.

The truck driver and a person traveling in it were detained. Preliminary investigation reveals that they were involved in terror-related crimes and provided support to terrorists, he said.

The spokesman identified the two as Bilal Ahmad Kuttay and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir.



