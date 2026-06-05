Southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday (June 4), three days later than its usual arrival on June 1. This, according to the India Meteorological Department, is within the standard deviation.

"The Southwest Monsoon is delayed by three days as the normal date of onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1 with a standard deviation of seven days. Thus, the delay by three days is within the standard deviation," said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department.