Weather Today Live Updates: The Southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday, three days later than its usual arrival on June 1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) ) has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20cm) over Kerala and Karnataka during the next seven days, that is till Thursday (June 11). There is heavy rainfall prediction for Tamil Nadu as well. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India during the coming week.
Here Are LIVE Updates On Weather Today:
Isolated Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Kerala, Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) over Kerala and Karnataka and isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during the coming week, till June 11. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India during the next five days.
Southwest Monsoon Has Set In Over Kerala
Southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday (June 4), three days later than its usual arrival on June 1. This, according to the India Meteorological Department, is within the standard deviation.
"The Southwest Monsoon is delayed by three days as the normal date of onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1 with a standard deviation of seven days. Thus, the delay by three days is within the standard deviation," said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department.