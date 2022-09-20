2 'Hybrid Terrorists' Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir: Police

During the search, 2 pistols along with 2 magazines recovered from their possession. (Representational)

Police in Anantnag along with the Army have arrested two hybrid terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit AGuH and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Based on specific input about the movement of terrorists, a Joint naka was established by Police along with Army (3RR) at Waghama-Opzan Road.

During checking, the joint party apprehended two Hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit AGuH identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Tufail Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar resident of Midora Tral, said police.

During the search, two pistols along with two magazines and 15 Rounds were recovered from their possession.

Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Bijbehara and an investigation was set into motion, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in the higher areas of Sangaldan and Gool forest area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol.

The hideout was busted during a joint search operation conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Special Operations Group (SOG).

Giving details about the operation, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Viqar Ahmed, informed that the operation was part of an ongoing intensified search following a blast in the police post in Sangaldan on August 2."

Along with Army, SOG Gool, a search operation was launched in the higher areas of Sangaldan and Gool forest area. During this, we busted a hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including a UBGL, a Chinese pistol, 4 magazines of AK 47," he said.

He said an Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher, one UBGL pendulum, one empty cartridge of UBGL, one revolver, a Chinese pistol with a magazine and 36 cartridges, four AK 47 magazines, 198 AK rounds, 69 rounds of 9 mm pistol, one knife, one binocular, one camera, one wireless set, two magazines of 303, 36 rounds, one under barrier grenade launcher was recovered from the hideout.

