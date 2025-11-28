2 Coaches Of Passenger Train Derail In Jharkhand, Damage Overhead Pole

Two coaches of the Rampurhat-Jasidih EMU local passenger train derailed near Dumka railway station in Jharkhand on Thursday, damaging an overhead electric (OHE) pole.

As per Dumka Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kaushal Kumar, no casualties were reported in the accident. Authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment.

Speaking to ANI, Kaushal Kumar said, "2-4 people sustained minor injuries. An ambulance was arranged under the supervision of local authorities, and they were sent to the hospital for primary treatment. The entire inspection team is present and monitoring the situation."

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

