Jharkhand Schools Shut Till January 8, Pre-Board Exam Decisions Left to Schools

Jharkhand School Holidays: The Jharkhand government has announced school holidays across the state till January 8, 2026, in view of dense fog and severe cold conditions. All government, government-aided, unaided (including minority), and private schools will remain closed from January 6 to January 8, 2026.

As per the official notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, classes for students from Nursery to Class 12 will remain suspended till January 8. While academic activities will not be conducted during this period, teaching and non-teaching staff are required to report to their respective institutions and perform non-academic duties as assigned.

Will Schools Conduct Pre-Board Exams As Scheduled?

The directive allows schools to take independent decisions regarding closures if pre-board examinations are scheduled. Institutions have been advised to make decisions after carefully assessing the prevailing weather conditions.

IMD's Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that temperatures may drop to as low as minus five degrees Celsius on January 6 and January 7, 2026. In view of this, cold wave and 'cold day' warnings have been issued for districts including Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Hazaribagh.

Additionally, districts such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Deoghar, and Palamu are expected to witness a further fall of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over the next two days.

Weather Experts On Student Safety

Weather experts have cautioned that prolonged exposure to extreme cold and dense fog could adversely affect children, especially during examinations. Considering these risks, the Jharkhand government has taken precautionary measures to ensure student safety.

The administration has also urged parents to avoid sending children outside unnecessarily and to take all required precautions amid the intense cold conditions.